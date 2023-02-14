Ethan Neil Beneze

Ethan Neil Beneze

On January 4th, 2023, Ethan Neil Beneze left us to be in a much better place. Ethan was born on April 28, 1960, in Patagonia, Arizona, to Loretta “Eileen” Beneze and the late George Beneze. 

The Beneze family lived in several places in Ethan’s early years as George Beneze’s work as a Computer Scientist allowed them an opportunity to travel. In 1964, the family moved to Germany and Ethan quickly became fluent in German. Ethan started his entrepreneurial dreams early on, as he ran a roller-skating rink in Sierra Vista at the age of 16. Ethan graduated from Buena High School in 1978. He attended one semester at The Royal Academy of Architecture in London and graduated from the University of Arizona’s School of Architecture in 1983. After college, he began his career at AlphaGraphics designing and opening stores.

