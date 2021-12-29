If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Ernest Salazar Jr., 84, passed on Dec. 12, 2021 at Arizona State Veteran Home. Ernie was born March 21, 1937, to Ernesto and Flora Salazar. Ernie is survived by his wife Sandra Salazar.
He spent most of his younger years in Sasabe, Arivaca and Amado, graduating from Nogales High School. Soon after graduating, Ernie joined the Army and loyally served our Country for 23 years. Within those years he served in two Vietnam tours. Ernie, with his late wife Beverly Salazar ,moved to Elephant Head, AZ after retiring from Fort Huachuca, AZ .
Never losing his love for America and the flag, he continued placing flags on the Elephant Head Bridge in Amado. To quote him “There’s something special about seeing Old Glory lined up across the bridge’s span. Especially if there’s a little bit of wind, they are waving at you.”
Family and friends are invited to join the family for a military graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Green Valley Memorial Gardens. Reception following at American Legion Post 66.
Ernie was a real patriot. He will be sadly missed by wife Sandra Salazar, family, and many friends across the country.
We want to thank the V.A. State Home for the compassionate care given Ernie the past 3 years.
