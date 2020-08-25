Ernest Lessa, who liked to be called Ernie, passed away on Aug. 22 at home with his loving wife Sandy at his side.
Ernie was 91, born May 7, 1929, in San Leandro, California.
He had a quick-wit sense of humor and shared a lot of laughs with family and friends.
Ernie and Sandy moved to Green Valley from Northern California in 1993 for the golf. He was an avid golfer and member of Quail Creek and Desert Hills before leaving the course due to health issues.
He also enjoyed traveling, especially riverboat cruises.
Ernie enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He has a son, Gary, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann, two grandchildren, Alexandra and Kyle, and two stepchildren, Shawn and Kenya. He also has two brothers, Les and Joey.
Ernie was predeceased by his sister Millie and brother George.
There will be no services.
In the future, Sandy will take Ernie's ashes to California – their final resting place.