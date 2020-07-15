Eric Zugates passed away on July 10 after a long illness. He was born on April 24, 1964 to Don and Nancy Zugates. He leaves his mother, Nancy; brother Kurt; sisters Nicole and Elyse; nephew Maxston; nieces Alexa, Ivy and Adele, and many military friends. As Eric wished, there will be no service.
