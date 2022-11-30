Mom's Head Shot

Eloise (Sparks) Allen

On Nov. 25, 2022, Eloise Sparks Allen passed away in Green Valley, AZ where she has resided for the last twenty-plus years with her husband Dr. Ronald Allen.

She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Warren and Lileth Sparks. She is predeceased by her brother Paul Sparks. Eloise is survived by her husband Ron, her children Dee Sawyer (Mike), Beth Leipold, and Chris Allen (Renee); Penny, wife of Paul; grandchildren Erica Lawson, David Leipold, Kate Allen, Ryan Allen and Breck Allen; as well as two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Jackson Lawson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

