On Nov. 25, 2022, Eloise Sparks Allen passed away in Green Valley, AZ where she has resided for the last twenty-plus years with her husband Dr. Ronald Allen.
She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Warren and Lileth Sparks. She is predeceased by her brother Paul Sparks. Eloise is survived by her husband Ron, her children Dee Sawyer (Mike), Beth Leipold, and Chris Allen (Renee); Penny, wife of Paul; grandchildren Erica Lawson, David Leipold, Kate Allen, Ryan Allen and Breck Allen; as well as two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Jackson Lawson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eloise belonged to the Chi Omega sorority at Kansas State University, where she met Ron. They were married on Dec. 22, 1955.
After traveling and living in various states, they settled in Norton, KS where Eloise was active in many groups such as Job’s Daughters and the school board where she served as president for a term. Her volunteer work included visiting hospice patients. She worked for Farmers Home Administration for many years where she took on the responsibility of teaching other employees throughout the state of Kansas how to use the new computer software. In 1975, she ran the Norton County Miss Frontier Pageant.
Ron and Eloise lived and raised their children in Norton until retiring to Arizona after spending time in their RV traversing the country. Eloise was very active in the neighborhood HOA in Green Valley where she served a term as president and served on the social committee. She volunteered whenever possible in the community. Eloise was an avid reader and rarely found without a book in hand. Her favorite time of the day was sitting on the back porch of their Green Valley home watching the sunset reflect off the mountains or Mauve Time as she liked to refer to the beautiful sunset colors.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future.
