Eloise Rich Eland

Eloise Eland Picture

Eloise Rich Eland, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Jan. 4, 2023 at age 94.

She was born in Iowa in 1928. She married her sweetheart, Calvin, in 1949. They had five kids. She was a Registered Nurse and a marriage and family therapist. She was loving, inspiring, and laughed easily. She was an activist, artist, yoga teacher, and she loved travel, books, and dancing.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?