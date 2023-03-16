Eloise Rich Eland, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Jan. 4, 2023 at age 94.
She was born in Iowa in 1928. She married her sweetheart, Calvin, in 1949. They had five kids. She was a Registered Nurse and a marriage and family therapist. She was loving, inspiring, and laughed easily. She was an activist, artist, yoga teacher, and she loved travel, books, and dancing.
Eloise and Calvin had strong communities in Green Valley, Arizona and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Eloise is survived by her children: David, Alisa Jo (Kevin), John (Jeannine), and Robert; son-in-law, Bill; her grandchildren Kris, Amanda, Alisa Renee, Danielle, Ashley, Keegan, Jafra, Rosa, and Jamir; and many great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; daughter Marcia; sister Delores; brother Allen; and parents Allen, Alice and Mabel.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 1, 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire, 421 S. Farwell St. Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701. Memorials can be made to the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Heritage Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.
