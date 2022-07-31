ELLEN ESTHER (BONIFIELD) BESSE

Ellen Esther Besse, 86, of Green Valley passed away at Peppi’s House hospice in Tucson on July 23, 2022.

The oldest of 4, Ellen was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents of the Depression. Ellen grew up headstrong and independent working as a telephone operator and department store clerk and saving for her college education. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Sciences and a minor in psychology. While in Champagne, Ellen met her husband Lee (Lionel) Besse of Brookfield, Illinois and they married in 1957. After having moved several times to Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio; Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Eureka, Illinois: Lee and Ellen and their daughter Cara settled in rural Central Illinois. Ellen worked as a public school librarian for 25 years. During that time she completed her masters degree in Library Sciences, traveled with her salesman husband, rode her horse Sunny in the summers and skied skied in the winter.

