ELLEN ESTHER (BONIFIELD) BESSE

Ellen Esther Besse, 86, of Green Valley passed away at Peppi’s House hospice in Tucson on July 23, 2022.
The oldest of 4, Ellen was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents of the Depression. Ellen grew up headstrong and independent working as a telephone operator and department store clerk and saving for her college education. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Sciences and a minor in psychology. While in Champagne, Ellen met her husband Lee (Lionel) Besse of Brookfield, Illinois and they married in 1957. After having moved several times to Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio; Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Eureka, Illinois: Lee and Ellen and their daughter Cara settled in rural Central Illinois. Ellen worked as a public school librarian for 25 years. During that time she completed her masters degree in Library Sciences, traveled with her salesman husband, rode her horse Sunny in the summers and skied skied in the winter.
After retirement Ellen helped her husband with his computer business, traveled the world, played bridge and read many, many books. Wherever Ellen was, she carried her canvas book bag with at least 10 books in it. Ellen was a member of the Huntington Society who can trace their roots back to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Lee and Ellen moved to Green Valley in 2006 where Ellen was a member of several investment clubs, played bridge, and read probably every book in the Green Valley Library except for maybe the history books and car mechanics. Ellen very much loved the flora and fauna of Arizona, especially the hummingbirds.
Survivors include her husband Lee Besse, daughter Cara Marie Kingsley, son-in-law John Kingsley, sister Geraldine (Ramey), brothers William Jr., and Thomas; and her grandchildren Sarah Rose (Fisher) and Paige Ellen. Preceded in death were her father William Allen Bonifield and mother Ellen (Casey).
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley on August 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Flowers and donations to Tucson-Pima Public Library are welcomed. Questions or concerns may be forwarded to caramia61@comcast.net
