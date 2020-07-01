ELIZABETH WRIGHT

Elizabeth Ann Zaugg Wright passed away on June 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, where she had been briefly hospitalized with complications caused by COVID 19.
Born on Sept. 8, 1945, in Millersburg, Ohio, to the Rev. Fred and Rosemary Zaugg, Liz was the second of five children. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Curtis) Ackley of Green Valley, and Carol (Jeffrey) Snyder of Magnolia, Ohio, and by two brothers, William Zaugg (Donna) of Olympia, Washington, and Charles Zaugg (Barbara) of Westlake, Ohio. She also has five nieces and three nephews.
Liz held bachelors and masters degrees from Kent State University. Her career in education included teaching in elementary school and as a special education teacher. She then went on to become one of the most highly respected school psychologists in Ohio, working for many years in the Elyria School system, and then in the Avon Lake Schools.
In retirement, Elizabeth moved to Green Valley, AZ, where she quickly became involved in many GVR activities — especially Pinochle and other card playing groups. She was an active member of The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita, where she most recently was instrumental in producing a new congregational directory. She was a regular volunteer at the Sahuarita Food Bank and at the White Elephant. And, for six mornings almost every week, she enjoyed fellowship with a group of regulars at the local McDonalds.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time, when we can again safely be together. Gifts in Liz's honor may be made to The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita, AZ, or to the Sahuarita Food Bank.