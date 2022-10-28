Elizabeth “Liz” Derlein

Elizabeth (“Liz”, “Betty”) Derlein

Elizabeth (“Liz,” “Betty”) Derlein, 90, passed away on October 6, 2022. The mother of 7 moved to Green Valley in 1998 from Madison, WI, where she had worked at a hospital in finance. She loved the beauty of the desert and never failed to comment on how grateful she was to live here.

In 2015, she lost her son, Mark Derlein (WI), and, in August 2022, her daughter, Diane Derlein, (FL). She is survived by 3 daughters, Carin Kaiser (Elliott), and Susan Derlein, both of Green Valley; and Marcia Derlein of Phoenix; 2 sons, Daniel Derlein, Arvada, CO, and Bryan Derlein (Tami), Charleston, IN; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Ernst, WI. She was predeceased by her sister, Annetta Evenson Oliver (Jerry), of Simi Valley, CA.

