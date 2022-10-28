Elizabeth “Liz” Derlein

Elizabeth (“Liz,” “Betty”) Derlein, 90, passed away on October 6, 2022. The mother of 7 moved to Green Valley in 1998 from Madison, WI, where she had worked at a hospital in finance. She loved the beauty of the desert and never failed to comment on how grateful she was to live here.
In 2015, she lost her son, Mark Derlein (WI), and, in August 2022, her daughter, Diane Derlein, (FL). She is survived by 3 daughters, Carin Kaiser (Elliott), and Susan Derlein, both of Green Valley; and Marcia Derlein of Phoenix; 2 sons, Daniel Derlein, Arvada, CO, and Bryan Derlein (Tami), Charleston, IN; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Ernst, WI. She was predeceased by her sister, Annetta Evenson Oliver (Jerry), of Simi Valley, CA.
Liz was proud of her Swedish heritage and left behind many stories, letters, photos, and artifacts from her relatives in Scandinavia. She enjoyed entertaining, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting, and baking. She was an avid reader and had difficulty putting down a good book! She loved to travel and had many wonderful experiences traveling with friends and family. She was very caring, kind, and outgoing, and had a beautiful smile. She touched many lives and will be missed by those who met and loved her.
