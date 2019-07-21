Elizabeth Cain, 92, of Green Valley, Arizona and Negaunee, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Santa Rita Nursing Center under the care of staff, Hospice Family Care, and her son. She had been a patient for the past year and a half.
Liz was born June 21, 1927 in Ishpeming, Michigan to George and Bertha Eddy Brown. She graduated from Negaunee High School class of ‘45 and went on to Augustana School of Nursing in Chicago and became an RN.
After a short stint as a traveling nurse for CCI, she met and married Milton Cain in 1951. Along with raising her family and caring for her bedridden father, she and Milt owned and operated Cain’s News in Negaunee for many years. Elizabeth was a member of Eastern Star, enjoyed bowling, softball and golf in her younger years.
In 1975, they sold the store and began wintering in Arizona. She returned to nursing, working at the former Acocks Medical Facility in Marquette and Santa Rita Nursing Center in Green Valley. She enjoyed many years driving between Negaunee and Green Valley before deciding to stay where it’s warm. She was a fighter until the end.
She is survived by her son Gary of Ishpeming, Michigan, a daughter Roberta of Grand Ledge, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Milton in 1980 and her brother George Brown.
The Adair Funeral Home in Tucson is handling the cremation. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A private burial will take place at a later date.
A special thank you to Esther and Sneaky for their care of my Mother, and to the members of the Evangelical Free Church for their concern and their visits. Thank you all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to UPAWS, PO Box 968, Marquette, Michigan, 49855.