Obituary

Elaine Lillian Fontana

Elaine Lillian Fontana, 86, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023 at her home in Arizona surrounded by her loved ones and caregivers. She was born in June of 1936 in the city of Detroit, Michigan. She was the first of four daughters of Joseph and Lillian. Elaine lived a very full and vibrant life that touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Elaine grew up in Detroit alongside her sisters Carole, Christine and Debbie. She attended the University of Michigan and then pursued a career in teaching. Elaine then went to UCLA to obtain her master’s degree in English. During her many years of service as a schoolteacher, she made a significant impact on the lives of many of her students and colleagues. Elaine married Jack and had two children, Domonique and Joseph. In 1968, Elaine and Jack parted ways, and she raised her children as a single mom for many years, working hard to make ends meet and provide for them.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?