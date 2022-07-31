ELAINE AUDREY LEIGH

Mrs. Elaine Leigh of Green Valley peacefully passed away on July 1st, 2022, preceded by her loving husband, William Leigh.
Elaine was born in India in 1934. In school she excelled in sports, music, singing and played the pump organ in church.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mrs. Elaine Leigh of Green Valley peacefully passed away on July 1st, 2022, preceded by her loving husband, William Leigh.
Elaine was born in India in 1934. In school she excelled in sports, music, singing and played the pump organ in church.
In 1955, Elaine immigrated to Swindon, Wiltshire in England with her first husband, Gerald Wilby. His untimely passing left Elaine a widow with two young sons, Glen Wilby and Gerald B. Leigh.
A few years later, Elaine and her sisters attended an Air Force Ball, where she met a dashing young Englishman in uniform. Their eyes met, and the rest was history. After 3 months they were married and William became the love of Elaine's life. Together they had two lovely daughters, Audrey Macias, and Michelle Dorosh. In 1967, they moved to the United States after William's stellar success with his career in England.
Elaine's successful career included Legal Secretary, Board of Education Member, and most proudly, Technical Writer for NTS in California.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Green Valley for 30 years. Her passions were evident to everyone. She loved the competitive tennis game and attended all four tennis Grand Slams at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open. In recent years, Elaine's great loves included culinary arts, gardening, volunteer work, playing bridge and spending time with her cherished friends. Her love for singing continued into her adult life and she regularly sang karaoke with her friends at The Legion.
Elaine had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, David and Kaia Dorosh, and Tyler and Samantha Stoner.
Elaine's zeal for life will be remembered and she will be dearly missed by her beloved family and friends. Her celebration of life ceremony will be held in late October.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.