Eileen Zebold, 85, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, with family members by her side. She had just had visitors, neighbors over and while she couldn't respond to their conversation, she did smile every so often. It was her wish to be at home at the time of her death and she went peacefully.
She was born to Raymond and Pearl (Ott) Barrett on Oct. 30, 1933, in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Janesville High School and then relocated to Chicago to train and become an X-ray Technician. She met George A. Zebold Jr., and married him on Oct. 30, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in Janesville, WI. They were married for 52 years, until George's passing on Feb. 13, 2006.
Eileen is survived by her 4 children and their families; George (III) and Maggie Zebold and their son, George (IV), Bart Zebold; Craig and Kerry Zebold and their children, Daniel, Kaitlyn, James and Michael; and Ann (Zebold) and Mike Barry and their children, Tim and Hanna Barry with Eileen's great-grandson Carlton, Patrick, Sean and Mallory Barry, and Mackenzie; and Buddy her beloved schnauzer! Outside her immediate family are relatives in both Janesville, WI and the Chicago, IL area.
Eileen's children would like to thank all the friends and relatives who in the past 3 weeks contacted her with their best wishes from the Chicago area; Janesville, WI; Omaha, NE, and finally her neighbors and friends in Green Valley, AZ for the past 25 years, all of them showed us such kindness, understanding and support in the calls, cards and visits to Eileen in the final weeks before her passing. Eileen's family complied with her wishes to be at home at the time of her death and through two firms were able to keep her comfortable, Valor Hospice and Home Care Assistance. Her family thanks them for their caring and supportive personnel who consulted with Eileen's family members in providing the best care possible.
At this time a memorial for Eileen is in the planning stage for a memorial service sometime during the week of July 29 — Aug. 2. Please contact George (Tripp) her eldest son, who is here visiting, to get the details, his contact number is 954-557-8571.
Mom didn't choose a charity, but I know that some of you in Green Valley were aware of her knitting group, Sweater Nanas, c/o Evelyn Riley, 1600 West Acala St., Green Valley AZ 85622, that provided various items that they knitted to various charities, I am sure needing knitting supplies such as yarn and needles? Also Eileen was very supportive of our veterans, so in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Gary Sinese Foundation, supporting wounded veterans and their families.