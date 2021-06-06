Eileen Rottell, 95, of Green Valley passed away at Silver Springs on May 22, 2021. Eileen was born to Anna and Joseph Solomon. She graduated nursing school as an RN through a U.S. Army Cadet program. Eileen married Al Rottell and together they had 3 children. She had a long career as a registered nurse.
Eileen is survived by daughter, Sharon, and son, Steven, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Al, and son, Charles.
Memorial services will be held at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery on June 18 at 10 A.M.
Memorial donations may be made in Eileen’s name by planting a tree through www.shiva.com.