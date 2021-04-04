EILEEN ELIZABETH STICHTER

Eileen Stichter, 67, of Green Valley, Arizona passed on to heaven on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Eileen Elizabeth Kernan was born on July 8, 1953, to Paul and Dorothy (Keefe) Kernan. One of nine children, she grew up in Le Claire, Iowa with the Mississippi River as her backyard. Her parents owned and operated Kernan’s Riverview Restaurant in Princeton, where Eileen and many of her siblings held jobs while growing up. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School.
On September 16, 1972, Eileen married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Stichter of Bettendorf. They had two children. In 1984, the family of four left Bettendorf, Iowa and moved out west to Green Valley, Arizona. While Eileen fell in love with the mountains of Arizona, she always considered Iowa home and regularly went back to spend time with her lifelong friends and tight-knit family.
A social butterfly, Eileen made friends wherever she went. She naturally attracted people of all ages. She epitomized the words “I never met a stranger” and had a way of making whoever she was speaking to feel like the most important person in the room because to her, they were. She was kind, compassionate, and loving, but many would say her best quality was her sense of humor. Eileen, along with several of her siblings, inherited the art of telling a good joke from their father, Paul.
Eileen was the heart of her family, dearly loved by her husband and both of her children, and hardly a day went by that she did not spend time talking to both. She cherished time catching up with friends over cocktails. She adored all holidays because they brought friends and family together. She took pride in festively decorating her home for all occasions and could always be counted on to surprise everyone with a funny and creative Halloween costume. Loving people and connecting with them was truly her God-given gift, one that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband Don and their children Chris (Karen) Stichter, Green Valley, AZ and Katie (Spencer) Henson, Vail, AZ. Four grandchildren: Kamryn Stichter, Austin, Texas; Alyssa (Jacob) Galvez, Columbus, Georgia; Tyler Henson and Dylan Harper, both of Tucson, AZ. Her siblings: Michael Kernan, Colleen Morthland, and Patricia Morgan, all of Princeton, Iowa; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Margaret Lassiter, Kathleen Stahle, and Marianne Weis, and two brothers, Patrick Kernan and Terry Kernan. May they rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. All our welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ovarcome Ovarian Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Candice Lewis for going above and beyond in caring for Eileen throughout her cancer journey, the numerous amazing nurses and other staff at Arizona Oncology, and Rene, Serena, and other staff at Aria Hospice for providing excellent and truly compassionate care.