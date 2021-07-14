1947 to 2021
Edwin Patterson McNamara, 74, of Green Valley, AZ, departed this life on the morning of Friday, July 9, 2021, in Camp Hill, PA.
He was born on May 31, 1947, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late John and Vivian (Patterson) McNamara. Edwin was a 1965 graduate of Cedar Cliff High School and 1968 graduate of the York Academy of the Arts. He married Wanda K. Vaughn on August 24, 1968, in Mongul, PA.
Edwin worked as a graphic artist for the Rite Aid Corp., for twenty-five years, retiring in 2008. He was also a published author, writing books on his family history as well as his long career and work as a graphic designer. Edwin was of the Catholic faith, attending Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Green Valley.
In his free time, he enjoyed photography, flying (he had his private pilot license), and was a huge L.A. Dodgers fan. Edwin was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing daily. He also volunteered at a computer club, helping many folks with their computer issues.
In addition to his wife of fifty-three years, Wanda, he is survived by his son, Bryan P. McNamara and wife Sherri of Roseto, PA; his granddaughter, Gabrielle K. Moletress of Roseto, PA; numerous cousins; and many friends.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. The Rev. Benjamin J. Dunkelberger will officiate. Private interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing/visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.