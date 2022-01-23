EDWIN HENDRIE GRANT JR.

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Edwin H. Grant, Jr., CDR, USN, Ret., died Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, after battling Parkinson’s Disease.
Eddie was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Denver, Colorado, to Edwin Hendrie and Margot Hart Grant. After his parents divorced and each remarried, Eddie split his time between the two families. He graduated from Deerfield Academy and attended Dartmouth College for two years before joining the United States Navy and graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1955.
He attended flight school and flew P-2s and P-3s for the Navy and met the love of his life, Rosemary Davis, while both were stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station, Alameda, California. They were married in Monterey, California in 1961 and were married for 53 years until her death in 2014.
Eddie retired from the Navy in 1975 after 20 years of service to his country, having been stationed in Oakland, California, where son, Ned, was born and Japan, where daughter, Shelley, was born, among other places. He was very proud of his Naval service and rarely failed to miss a USNA reunion. After retiring, Eddie worked briefly for Electron Corporation before finding a position matching his expertise at Martin Marietta Aerospace.
After retirement from there in 1989, Ed and Rosemary moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where they spent over 25 years. While there, Eddie volunteered much of his time at the Pima Air Museum in Tucson, Arizona, proudly giving tours of JFK’s Presidential Airplane and the “Boneyard” where all manner of aircraft are mothballed and preserved, thus making it the perfect place for him to talk about airplanes all day long! Eddie moved back to Denver after Rosemary’s death to be closer to his family.
A graveside service at Fairmount Cemetery and celebration of life in Denver will take place in the spring.
Eddie is survived by his children, son, Ned Grant, wife Kari, and grandson Weston; and daughter, Shelley Hagle, husband Steve, and grandsons Grant Hanner and Evan Hagle; brothers Newell and Patrick Grant and sisters Cecily Grant, Susan Grant Raymond, Anne Grant Lowdermilk, Stephanie Allen Crosby and Carolyn Allen Zeiger. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Eddie was a generous, kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
