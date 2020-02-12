EDWIN “BOB” JANE

Edwin Robert Jane (Bob) of Green Valley, AZ; previously Tumwater, WA; passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Feb. 8, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1932, in Rhode Island. Bob was the son of Edwin R. Jane and Gertrude Wooster.
Bob grew up in the Pacific Northwest and California. Bob dedicated his life to the military, serving in the Army, Marines and Seabee Reserves and retiring as a First Sergeant in the Army Reserves. He retired as a sheet metal worker from the Army Civil Service Department at Fort Lewis, WA. After retiring, Bob and his wife Judy moved to Green Valley, AZ.
He leaves behind his wife Judy Jane, and his three daughters, Denise Allred, Deborah Ford and Roberta Helm, as well as 4 grandchildren, Julie Ford-Krush, Keith Ford, Devin Boos and Brian Allred, 6 great-grandchildren and niece Genevieve Dye, and nephews James Gay and John Brown. He was
preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Plamondon, his parents, as well as siblings Gwendolyn Scharr, Eddie Williams and his special aunts Edna Holden and Francis Still.