Born in Albany, New York, on New Year’s Eve in 1937, Edward Lord passed away on March 27, 2020, in Green Valley. Ed and his partner, Kathy Babcock, who survives him, have lived in Esperanza Estates since 2005.
Before arriving in Green Valley, Ed had lived a full life: a high point was his time in the Navy where he served on the USS Strong and loved every minute of it. He stayed in the Reserves and then went on to a career in electronics, working primarily in sales. In the 1970s he brought his family to Phoenix. Later, he moved to Redwood City, California, where he lived on a sailboat. He and Kathy would eventually spend three years sailing from San Francisco to the Sea of Cortez and the west coast of Mexico.
Upon arrival here, Ed immediately found volunteer work with the Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans, searching for lost migrants, putting water on desert trails for the travelers, and helping maintain the vehicles used for this work. This work continued for years.
Some will recognize Ed as a frequent book reviewer for the Green Valley News; he wrote a local column for the paper for a time and delighted in discussing the state of the world with Editor Dan Shearer. He saved time to play golf and write four novels. Those who knew Ed valued his sense of humor and his storytelling ability.
Ed is survived by his five children, all in the Phoenix area: Edward Lord, Jr.; Cynthia Campton; William Lord (Tammy); Susan Jackson (Brett); James Lord (Lynn), and his ex-wife, Nancy. His sister Judy Adams in Pennsylvania and brother Michael Lord in New York, nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews survive him as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ed Lord was a kind man who always had time for the other. We will miss him.