Edward W. Kohlschreiber, Jr.

Edward W. “Mr. Ed” Kohlschreiber, Jr., son of the late Edward W., Sr. and Lillian Kohlschreiber, passed away on January 11, at his home in Green Valley, AZ, following a brief illness. He was 89.
Edward grew up in St. Louis, MO, where he enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard, serving with the 110th Fighter Squadron. He later served in Korea with the USAF 67th Fighter Squadron during the Korean Conflict. After 13 years, he left the Air Force, holding the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Last stationed at George AFB in Victorville, CA, he spent many years residing in Apple Valley, CA. He later worked as a civilian employee at U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Base, Yermo, CA.
Edward is survived by his wife, Patricia; his son, William; stepdaughters Deborah, Kimberly and Vicki; a younger brother, Frederick; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
A brief interment ceremony will be held Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m.
Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N Luckett Rd, Marana, AZ 85653
More information: Desert Sunset Funeral Home, 520-297-9007