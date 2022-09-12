Edward John Hunt Jr., age 83, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Prestige Assisted Living surrounded by his loving wife of 53 years, Barb, and daughters, Heather and Sarah. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Bronx, New York, to Edward and Evelyn Hunt.
Ed’s ministry career included time at Clarence Presbyterian Church, Coolidge Presbyterian Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and 18 wonderful years at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church. He received his Doctorate of Theology from San Francisco Seminary. Ed also worked at Sentry World Golf Course as a junior golf pro and Busy Bee Printers in Green Valley.
Ed was one of the founding members of Habitat for Humanity in Stevens Point. He volunteered for Portage County Health and Human Services Board, American Friends Service; supporting incarcerated individuals, Equine Voices, Schumaker Infant and Early Learning Center and Good Shepherd Church.
He enjoyed time with family, traveling, photography, golfing, any sporting event, playing board games, puzzles and theater.
He taught us to never judge anyone for any reason. We accept ALL. We LOVE all.
The world lost one of the most loving and caring people. We were all lucky enough to call him Eddie, Dad or Baba. We know you’re already watching down on us and making time in your schedule to see as many of your grandkids activities as you can. Through this last month we have learned more about your amazing life then we could have ever imagined, but the thing was it was all from the people whose lives you changed. Fly high Baba and for anyone and everyone reading this just remember: if a man with polio, cancer and one good eye can do and see all that he did just imagine what you can do. Sometimes you just have to open your heart and eyes a little wider.
We can all learn a little something from the man who never stopped learning.
Heaven truly gained an AMAZING Angel.
Ed is survived by his spouse, Barb; children: Heather (Dan) Nordbrock of Tucson, AZ and Sarah (Jay) Bennett of Appleton, WI; grandchildren; Kean, Taelyn, Reed, Drew, and Brett; brother John (Diane) Hunt: in-laws: Sue (Walt) Burzycki and nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by both his parents and sister Barbara Connor.
A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. If you would like to share your condolences with the family, please email them to barbhunt11@hotmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established at Schumaker Infant and Learning Center, where Ed volunteered many hours. Checks should be made out to Schumaker PAG and mailed to 501 N. Maguire, Tucson, Arizona 85710. Habitat for Humanity, 1224 Strongs Avenue, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley, Arizona and Tucson Medical Center for the wonderful care and support they provided to Ed and his family. Ed’s body was donated to Life Legacy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone