Edward John Hunt Jr.

Edward John Hunt Jr.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Edward John Hunt Jr., age 83, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Prestige Assisted Living surrounded by his loving wife of 53 years, Barb, and daughters, Heather and Sarah. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Bronx, New York, to Edward and Evelyn Hunt.

Ed’s ministry career included time at Clarence Presbyterian Church, Coolidge Presbyterian Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and 18 wonderful years at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church. He received his Doctorate of Theology from San Francisco Seminary. Ed also worked at Sentry World Golf Course as a junior golf pro and Busy Bee Printers in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?