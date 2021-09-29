If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Edward J. Frantz, 93 years old, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Sept.20, 2021. His wife of 55 years, Marilyn Frantz, passed away in September of 2020.
Edward was born and raised in Cleveland, OH and after graduating high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force during WWII. He served 4 years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1949. He attended the University of Notre Dame on the G.I. Bill and graduated from Notre Dame in 1954. He went on to graduate from Law School at Case Western Reserve University and became a member of the Ohio Bar Association.
Edward and Marilyn were married in 1957 and they had two children, Susan and James. Edward was a loving husband, father and active member of the community. A caring and compassionate man, Edward provided tremendous guidance and support to members of his large extended family. He was a committed softball player and played in organized, competitive leagues until he was in his late forties. Edward and Marilyn raised their family in Medina, OH, a suburb of Cleveland.
Edward had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and served as Senior Vice President, Claims Litigation the last fifteen years of his career at a large property & casualty insurance company based in Ohio, Westfield Insurance Company.
After Edward retired in 1993, he and Marilyn traveled the country in a motor home for a few years before settling full time in Green Valley, Arizona in 1996. Edward enjoyed the Great Valley community, served as Treasurer for his local homeowners association and was an avid golfer. As a proud Note Dame alumni he was a member of the alumni association, a strong supporter of the university and an avid Irish football fan.
Edward is survived by his daughter Susan Trybula and her husband John and grandchildren Allison and Chris of Lake Zurich, IL; and son James Frantz and wife Suzanne and grandchildren Jack and Maxell of West Chester, PA.