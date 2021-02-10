LT. COL. USAF (RETIRED)
Edward G. Brown Jr., Lt. Col. USAF (Retired) age 99, 08/28/1921 to 02/05/21, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. He was born to Edward G. Brown Sr. and Elsie Piquet of Gramercy, LA. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nina and their two sons, John, Houston, TX and George (Teresa), Orlando, FL. He is preceded in death by both parents, his son Russell (previous marriage) and his grandson Kelly.
He attended LSU prior to joining the Army Air Corps in July 1940. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in January 1943 upon completion of OCS (Officer Candidate School). Upon the end of his WWII service he was released from active duty in 1946. He resided in Albuquerque, NM and New Orleans, LA prior to active duty recall in June 1945 during the Korean crisis. His several assignments both stateside and overseas included Iceland, Turkey, the Pentagon and Spain before retirement in July 1975 from Civil Air Patrol Headquarters, Montgomery AL. He resided in Houston, TX for 17 years and moved to Green Valley, AZ in 1992.
Ed’s kind nature and easy-going personality endeared him to all those he met. He always considered Green Valley as the hidden Jewel of the country where he and Nina made many friends.
Due to the social distancing constraints brought on by COVID, the family is having a private funeral service and ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any veteran’s organization of your choice.