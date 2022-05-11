EDUARDO BALLESTEROS BURRUEL

Eduardo (Eddie) Burruel Jr. left us the morning of May 5, 2022.
He lived 57 of his 63 years in the community of Sahuarita, creating many lasting friendships. Being a true native Arizonan, Eddie was born, lived and died in Arizona.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Cassie, and four children; Candice Burruel, Christina (Mike) Collett, Benjamin (Tracy) Burruel, Aiden Burruel and granddaughter Serena. He also leaves four siblings; Nora, Arnold, Antonio and Fausto, as well as many extended family members. Preceded in death by his parents.
Eddie's love of family and friendships made him the special man he was to all. He wasn't a man of many words but of mighty gestures and actions. His life impacted many as he imparted wisdom, laughter and wonderful memories onto those around him. He possessed a wicked sense of humor and love of community that knew no bounds. Eddie had a passion for the outdoors, loved to hunt, garden, teach about the importance of conservation of natural spaces, and was always lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
A well known Eddie-ism: Don't sweat the small stuff ... and it 's ALL small stuff...
Eddie will be dearly missed but leaves us to go on that everlasting Great Hunt in the sky!
There will be a Celebration of Eddie's life on June 4 at 14155 N. Luckett Rd. Marana 85653, 5 pm.
If you care to donate in his memory, may we suggest: sendwater.org (AZG&F) would be appreciated.
