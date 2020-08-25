Edith Emily Elwood passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, at the age of 96. Right up until her death, she attended a daily exercise class and went for her daily walk. Edith delighted in carrot cake, pumpkin pie, and her daily glass of wine. She also delighted in her family and many friends. She loved Christmas, birds and bunnies, the White Elephant, Los Agaves Mexican food, reading her Bible, and learning new things.
Edith was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1924. She completed her nurse’s training during World War II and was an intern on the Rosebud Indian reservation, an experience that was priceless to her. She met her future husband, John Elwood, when he was stationed in Sioux Falls SD. John and Edith raised four children together and had a lifetime of experiences until John’s death in 2018. They were married for 75 years. During those years, Edith worked as an RN and also as head supervisor of a nursing home. Following John‘s death, Edith moved to Green Valley, AZ and became a resident at the Peaks. She dearly loved living at the Peaks and made many friends. She enjoyed the activities and the food and often said, “I never had it so good.”
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four siblings. She is survived by her sister Dorothy, three sons, John, Hank, and Karl, and their spouses, Ann, Joan, and Cynthia, and one daughter, Carol.
Edith’s cremains will be interred with her husband, John Elwood, at the VA Cemetery in Phoenix at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank.