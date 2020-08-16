Earl Raymond Pennington, age 99, died in Green Valley on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1921 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Earl and his late wife, Norma, celebrated 70 years of marriage in June of 2014, before her passing in February 2015.
Earl grew up in Springfield, one of seven children. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement while serving as a pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber on a bombing mission over Germany during WWII.
Earl and Norma lived for many years in San Rafael, California and in the Browns Point community of Tacoma, Washington where they raised their family and Earl worked for the American Plywood Association. They purchased their home in Green Valley in 1988, spending winters in AZ and summers on Harstine Island, WA. Their island home summers were filled with their grandchildren’s sleepovers, beach excursions and friends gathering to share delicious meals prepared on the backyard grill.
In 2012 Green Valley became Norma and Earl’s full-time residence. They loved opening their AZ home to friends and family for parties and celebrations and loved to travel, visiting Russia, Western Europe, Central and South America. Earl was an active member of the Car Nuts and the Timekeeper’s Group as well as an avid supporter of Norma’s involvement with the Cactus Wren Needle Pointers, Valley Fiber Art Guild and Tucson Doll Guild.
Earl had a passion for woodworking, spending many hours in his workshops building, refinishing and repairing furniture. He also had a keen sense of humor, getting great delight from people’s reactions to his retirement business cards, Earl Pennington, “Male Stripper,” Custom Stripping & Refinishing of Your Fine Furniture.
He never, ever lost his enjoyment of good food and good chocolate. His daughter, Jill Pennington, brought Earl a box of his favorite See’s Candies — milk chocolate peppermints, peanut butter patties and Kona mochas — every time she visited. It was a tradition they both treasured.
Earl called Green Valley’s Prestige Assisted Living memory care unit, Expressions, his home for the final 16 months of his life. The team at Prestige and the employees from both Hospice Family Care and Valor Hospice Care were extraordinary in ensuring he was always safe, healthy and happy. This was especially comforting for his loved ones due to the coronavirus quarantine measures put in place in March 2020. Like many others, Earl’s family and closest friends have been heartbroken as they were unable to see him in person during his final days.
A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather and celebrate Earl’s long, happy, well-lived life.