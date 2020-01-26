EARL E. (BUZZ) WEAVER

Aug. 7, 1930 to Jan. 14, 2020
Born in Phoenix, Arizona. Husband of June Weaver (Deceased).Children: Michael (Paula) Weaver, Sandra (Steve) Tyler, Brad (Barilyn) Weaver; six Grandchildren: Kelli, Kerri, Matthew, Hilary, Sean, and Hannah; eight great-grandchildren.
Pharmacy degree, 1952, The University of New Mexico. Pharmaceutical Sales (Parke Davis) 1956 to 1991.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of EARL WEAVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.