Duane Huckleberry

An honest and caring man of integrity–that was Duane. I could tell you about his childhood, his education, his service in the US Army, his career with the US Treasury Department, but I would rather tell you about the man.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and always, always a Texan.
He loved spending time with his sons, especially fishing in the White Mountains. He was proud of his granddaughters and his great-grandchildren.
He was a man of many talents and interests. He liked to read and to “putter” in the yard. He liked to play bocce and shuffleboard and he enjoyed the fitness room at East Center. He liked good food and wine and he enjoyed cooking. He was well known for his “Texas Red” and green-chile cheese cornbread. He was a frustrated artist and created wonderful abstracts.
He was a lifetime member of BPO Elks and a member of American Legion Post 66. He was active in his HOA. He enjoyed getting together with his fellow Texans in the GV Texas Club for potluck dinners. He loved to go to the casino, especially The Inn of the Mountain Gods in New Mexico.
I was fortunate to share more than 55 years of his life. I would have liked to have more. I recently read the following quote: “The saddest moment is when the person who gave you the best memories becomes a memory.” Thank you, Duane. Thanks for the memories!
