Duane Huckleberry.jpg

Duane Huckleberry

An honest and caring man of integrity–that was Duane. I could tell you about his childhood, his education, his service in the US Army, his career with the US Treasury Department, but I would rather tell you about the man.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and always, always a Texan.

What's NABUR?