Obituary

Duane H. Bartelt

Duane H. Bartelt was born on November 4, 1942, to Herbert and Elsie (Schnoor) Bartelt in Vivian Township, Minnesota. Growing up as the youngest of six, he spent much of his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. After graduation from high school, Duane joined the Navy in January of 1962. He returned home after boot camp by hitchhiking to marry his love, Lavonne.

The two of them took off to begin their new life together. Duane was a fire control technician on the USS The Sullivans and later on the USS Cone. He was deployed as a part of the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in the navy, Duane became father to two sons.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?