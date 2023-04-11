Duane H. Bartelt was born on November 4, 1942, to Herbert and Elsie (Schnoor) Bartelt in Vivian Township, Minnesota. Growing up as the youngest of six, he spent much of his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. After graduation from high school, Duane joined the Navy in January of 1962. He returned home after boot camp by hitchhiking to marry his love, Lavonne.
The two of them took off to begin their new life together. Duane was a fire control technician on the USS The Sullivans and later on the USS Cone. He was deployed as a part of the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in the navy, Duane became father to two sons.
After returning to Minnesota, Duane began working at IBM as an electrical engineer in Rochester, Minnesota. There he became a father again, but this time to a daughter. He and his wife moved their little family to Stewartville. After work he would come home to spend time with his family and friends. He still enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping but added supporting his children in their sporting events, and his wife in the responsibilities of making a home.
Upon his retirement from IBM in 2005, he and his wife moved to Arizona. There he learned a new appreciation for hiking in the desert and vacationing with his wife. He passed away on February 6, 2023.
Duane’s favorite thing in life was spending time with his family and friends, especially if that time could include the outdoors. He will be remembered for his kindness, his gentleness, and his calm, easy-going temper.
He is survived by his wife, Lavonne (Fennert) Bartelt; his three children, Chip Bartelt, Troy (Jan Reeves) Bartelt, and Tamra (George Schmid) Bartelt; his five grandsons, Cory (Joy) Bartelt, Kyle (Brittany) Bartelt, Justin Bartelt, Tanner Wimmer, and Sean Schmid; two great-grandchildren, Nadia and Daniel Bartelt; and one sister, Marlene (Martin) Mogensen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Peaks in Green Valley.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone