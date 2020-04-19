Dr. Richard Almy Wortman died on April 8, 2020, at the age of 92, in Kirkland, Washington, due to complications from COVID-19. He is predeceased by his wife, June Crouter Wortman, and his twin brother, Gordon P. Wortman, and is survived by his children Rebecca Wortman Luna and Glen E. Wortman, their spouses Christian Luna and Lisa Thomson, and grandson Gabriel A. Luna.
Originally from Aurora, Illinois, Rich and his wife met singing in the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus under choirmaster George Bernard Shaw. Music was a love and theme in their lives, and Rich was known to serenade family and friends with blues classics wearing a feather boa to set the mood.
Professionally, Dr. Wortman was a clinical psychologist and professor at Case Western Reserve University. Practicing psychology for over 50 years, he continued to help patients up into his 90s. He and June were active in the UU Society in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and in Amado, Arizona. Sharing a passion for social justice with his wife, Rich also volunteered coaching high school students in chess and in golf.
Memorial contributions may be made to organizations like the Community Food Bank of Green Valley, ACLU.org, or firstteecleveland.org.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Rich will be buried next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.