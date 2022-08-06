Dr. James Egly, a long-time resident of Chariton, Iowa, and Green Valley, Arizona, peacefully passed away Friday, July 3, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona, as he held hands with his loving granddaughter. Jim was married for 58 years to the late Ruth Egly, who passed on February 1, 2011.
He was born in Mason City, Nebraska, on October 17, 1929, to the late Roland and Florence Egly. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Thomas, who passed in 1985. He is survived by his son, Scott Egly; his granddaughter, Tonya Zaino; and his great-grandchildren, James Zaino and Ruth Zaino.
Jim attended East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, received an undergraduate degree from Drake University then went on to receive a D.O. from Still College (Des Moines University). He began practicing medicine in Chariton, Iowa, where he practiced for around 20 years.
Jim was instrumental in organizing the start of the Lucas County Hospital, along with his brother-in-law Dr. Loren C. Hermann. He went on to practice at Des Moines General Hospital as an ER doctor and Des Moines General’s Family Medicine Program. It was here where he helped train Family Medicine residents and imparted his love of medicine and caring for others.
In addition to taking care of his family and community’s health needs he enjoyed many hours on the golf course with friends and his golf club. No day was complete without relaxing with many cherished pets over the years. He had a truly generous nature and spirit, and he will be greatly missed by all.
At Jim’s request there will be no Memorial Service. There will be a Private Family Service and Burial at the family plot in Des Moines, Iowa. Gifts or donations may be made to Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622, or First Presbyterian Church, 737 Braden Ave, Chariton, IA 50049.
