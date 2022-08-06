DR. JAMES EGLY

Dr. James Egly, a long-time resident of Chariton, Iowa, and Green Valley, Arizona, peacefully passed away Friday, July 3, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona, as he held hands with his loving granddaughter. Jim was married for 58 years to the late Ruth Egly, who passed on February 1, 2011.

He was born in Mason City, Nebraska, on October 17, 1929, to the late Roland and Florence Egly. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Thomas, who passed in 1985. He is survived by his son, Scott Egly; his granddaughter, Tonya Zaino; and his great-grandchildren, James Zaino and Ruth Zaino.

