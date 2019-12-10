Dr. Helen Anne Bertrand

Born Wilmington, Delaware, November 24, 1939

Died Green Valley, Arizona, July 24, 2019

Perhaps you sent a lovely card,

or sat quietly in a chair.

Perhaps you sent a floral piece,

If so we saw it there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words,

As any friend could say;

Perhaps you were not there at all,

Just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, 

We thank you so much whatever your part.

The family of Dr. Helen Anne Bertrand

Mayor Lou Bertrand 

Hiram, Ohio

Eleanor C. Bertrand

Green Valley, Arizona

James L. Bertrand

Tucson, Arizona

 

