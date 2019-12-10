Born Wilmington, Delaware, November 24, 1939
Died Green Valley, Arizona, July 24, 2019
Perhaps you sent a lovely card,
or sat quietly in a chair.
Perhaps you sent a floral piece,
If so we saw it there.
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words,
As any friend could say;
Perhaps you were not there at all,
Just thought of us that day.
Whatever you did to console our hearts,
We thank you so much whatever your part.
The family of Dr. Helen Anne Bertrand
Mayor Lou Bertrand
Hiram, Ohio
Eleanor C. Bertrand
Green Valley, Arizona
James L. Bertrand
Tucson, Arizona
