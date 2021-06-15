Dr. Charles D. Rorie of Green Valley passed away on June 1, 2021. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Shedlock-Rorie; daughter-in-law, Marlo Shedlock; three children, David (Rebecca), Julie and Peter; two grandchildren, Aiden and Christina; and great-grandchild Israel.
Charles is the son of the late Oscar and Sibyl Rorie of Tyler, Texas. He was preceded in death by wife, Judy. He also is survived by lovely kittens Willy and Franny.
Charles’ driving force in life was higher education. He received a Bachelor of Arts in 1961, Master of Sciences in 1964, and a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Texas in 1973. He also received an advanced degree from the Institute of Educational Management at Harvard University. Charles also was in the U.S. Army and leftenant in the Canadian Navy.
Charles loved to travel. He and Lois traveled to many places in their retirement including Paris and South America, and traveled in their RV throughout the United States.
Charles started his teaching career in Nova Scotia. He retired in 2007, after seven years as president of Kirtland Community College in Roscommon, Michigan. He also was executive dean of two El Paso Community College campuses, vice president for Elgin Community College in Illinois, and dean of Dyersburg State Community College in Tennessee. He continued to do consulting work.
Memorial services at a later date at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.