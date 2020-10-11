Charles Parker Long passed away on Oct. 6,2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. He was born in South Bristol, New York on August 12, 1924, son of the late Wendell P. and Katherine Illingworth Long.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Clarke Long; daughter, Terry Ellen (Larry) Stevenson; son, Stephen Wendell Long; and brother, William Wendell Long.
He is survived by his wife, Martha J. Long; son, Jeffrey Clarke(Majorie) Long of Canandaigua, NY; daughter, Elizabeth Long (Robert) Brennan of Martinsburg, WV; stepdaughter, Jennifer Dix of Kingman, AZ; stepson, Chuck (Elizabeth) Dix of Tallmadge, OH; 10 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Allegheny College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II.. He practiced Family Medicine in Naples, New York for nearly 40 years and was a past president of the New York State Academy of Family Physicians.
He was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, a Stephen Minister, medical committee, and as co-producer of the Hope and Healings services, Network of Caring, and greeter at the La Joya services at La Posada. He was a man who valued medicine, family, friends, and faith.
Memorials can be sent to Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ, or to your favorite charity.