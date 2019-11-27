Dr. Benjamin Coppock passed away in Green Valley, Arizona on Oct. 31, 2019. Benjamin Coppock was born to Ralph and Miriam Coppock in 1924 at University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota until 1937, when the family moved to Tucson, AZ, where he attended Tucson High School. The family moved back to Minneapolis his senior year of high school.
When World War II began, Ben enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 5th Army under General Patton, fighting across France and Belgium, ultimately crossing the Rhine River into Germany in 1945. Ben returned to studies at the University of Minnesota, where he met and married Nancy Nelson, of Mankato, Minnesota, in 1948. He entered the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry while still serving in the U.S. Army. In 1950, upon graduation from Dental School as a First Lieutenant, Ben was sent into the Korean War as Captain in the 25th Division, 27th Regiment Wolfhounds. He served in field hospitals on the front lines and treated the wounded to be sent back to the MASH units.
After the Korean War, Ben and Nancy moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he practiced dentistry for 38 years. They raised two sons, David and John, and were active in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo communities and the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church. In 1968, Ben and a few other local doctors and dentists formed Mission Medico to volunteer their services, working with the native people of the Sierra Madre of northern Mexico until 1977.
Ben retired from dentistry in 1989, and he and Nancy moved full time to Green Valley, AZ, where they became active in the Green Valley community and Valley Presbyterian Church. Ben had a lifelong interest in astronomy and volunteered with the Smithsonian Institution, leading tours up to the Whipple Observatory on Mount Hopkins for 22 years. Ben and Nancy traveled the world chasing solar eclipse events over the next decade.
After 51 years of marriage, Ben lost Nancy to a tragic auto accident in 1999. In 2000, Ben met and married Mary Frazier Youngblood and spent many years traveling the world. Mary passed away in 2008. In 2010, Ben married Gloria Manno and enjoyed life in Green Valley until her passing in 2016.
Ben is survived by his two sons, David (Reneé), Billings, Montana; and John (Lori), Potomac, Montana; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at the Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, Arizona on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. A burial and honor guard will take place at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fort Huachuca, on Dec.17. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Presbyterian Mission Committee.