Dr. Alexander F. Stoffel
Alexander (Alex) Franz Stoffel, son of Carl Alexander and Irmgard Stoffel, was born in Rapid City, SD on April 11, 1932. He died at the age of 88 on November 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, AZ.
Alex did many things in his long life, including teaching music and math to high school students and computer science at the university level. He was a Lutheran minister for 20 years and continued his daily study of theology and the History of Christianity. Alex was himself an accomplished musician and loved the Big Band era. Alex was a prolific writer; writing/publishing under the names CJ Alexander and Alex Stoffel.
He married Janice Leverson in 1954, and they had 5 children.
After they divorced, he married Lila Poissant Hauge in 1996. Alex and Lila lived in Moorhead, MN; Lake Lida, MN; and Green Valley, AZ. They enjoyed traveling, especially in the Black Hills of SD and the American SW.
Alex pursued research and study all his life. He graduated high school in Pelican Rapids MN. in 1950. He received a BS degree in Music from Moorhead State Teachers College in 1953. In 1958 he received an MA in Music from Colorado State College in Greely, Colorado. He received a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN in 1963. He returned to Greely for his Doctorate in Music Education in 1969. In 1984 he received a Master of Computer Science at North Dakota State University.
Alex is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lila; his children Kathy (David) Ferreira, Judy (Kurt) Stoffel Loewen, Tom (Tammy) Stoffel, Dave Stoffel, and Sharon (Jerry) Ries; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Margot Rising.