Douglas Henry Jurgens

Douglas Henry Jurgens

Douglas Henry Jurgens was born on November 16, 1941 in Urbana, Illinois and passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness in Green Valley, Arizona on February 23, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Johnston Jurgens, and his parents.

He was the son of Glenn and Edith Fitzjarrald Jurgens and the brother of Ron Jurgens, now of Florence, Arizona. He grew up on a farm in Arthur, Illinois and graduated from Arthur High School and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, where he met his loving and devoted wife, Marcia. They were married in Chicago, Illinois on January 4, 1964, and resided and worked there before moving back to his hometown of Arthur to raise their family.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?