Douglas Cameron.jpg

Douglas Cameron

Douglas Cameron passed away at Canyon Valley Memory Care on April 5, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia.

Doug was born on September 16, 1930 to Douglas and Ethel Cameron in Utica, New York. He is survived by his wIfe of 44 years, Betty, and his children Jodi Crawford, Robin Simmons, and Timothy Cameron, 6 grandchildren Danielle, Erin, Whitney, McKenna, Taylor and Tyler and 7 great grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, father and wife Joan and son Ray.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?