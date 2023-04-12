Douglas Cameron passed away at Canyon Valley Memory Care on April 5, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia.
Doug was born on September 16, 1930 to Douglas and Ethel Cameron in Utica, New York. He is survived by his wIfe of 44 years, Betty, and his children Jodi Crawford, Robin Simmons, and Timothy Cameron, 6 grandchildren Danielle, Erin, Whitney, McKenna, Taylor and Tyler and 7 great grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, father and wife Joan and son Ray.
After completing his education, Doug joined the United States Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman until his discharge.
Doug had a natural propensity for sales and marketing. He was manager of an airport in Utica, NY. His love for flying developed into a great career in general aviation. He was National Sales Manager for Aero Products Ltd. in California, followed by 10 years as Director of Marketing for Jeppeson Sanderson (Times Mirror Corporation). He served as President of the International Association of Aviation Distributors & Manufacturers.
Doug’s career continued in Canada where he owned and served as CEO of Acfield AviatIon Distribution Limited and founded Phillcan Aviation and Acfield Publishing. He held a private pilot license and was instrument rated with over 10,000 hours of logged flight time.
Upon retirement in 1993, he and his wife, Betty, moved to Green Valley, AZ where he enjoyed many years of golf at Desert Hills Golf Club. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish where he served as Lector. Doug joined the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight of Council 6842 and Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Council 1918.
Doug continued serving the Knights, being appointed as District Deputy of District 002 encompassing the following councils: 1784 Nogales, 6842 Green Valley and 7646 Tucson from 2004 to 2008. From 2009 to 2011, he served the State Council of Arizona, establishing several new Councils in Southern Arizona.
He was a member of the Aero Club of Arizona and served as its President from 1999 - 2000. Doug had a love for photography and was a member of the GVR Camera Club until his health disallowed him to contInue.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of Canyon Valley Member Care and Promedica Hospice Care for the exceptional care of Doug.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson’s.org.
A Funeral Mass will be held on May 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Parish.
