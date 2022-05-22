DORTHA MARIE BLACKWELL

Dortha (Dot) Blackwell, born July 28, 1937, of Sahuarita, passed away on May 18, 2022. She is survived by her children, David (Terri) Blackwell, Jaye C Blackwell, and Darla (James) Young. Dortha also has 17 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Delores Blackwell. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jimmy C Blackwell, and eldest daughter, Dortha E Blackwell-Mosley.
Dortha and her family moved to Sahuarita in December of 1973 from Northern California. She resided in Sahuarita from then until her passing. Dortha assisted in running the family business, Blackwell's Auto, located in Green Valley, for several years, and spent her last years at home, spending time with her family.
Dortha was an avid reader, liked to garden, and was a Star Trek fan. She enjoyed having family gatherings and being outdoors.
Dortha’s family will miss her dearly and are thankful for the thoughts and prayers that have been sent to them. Arrangements are currently pending.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone