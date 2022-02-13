DOROTHY McKENNA

Dorothy Mae McKenna, 1927-2022, Green Valley, AZ, died on Feb. 3, 2022, 12 days before her 95th birthday.
Dorothy was raised on a farm in the rural plains near Chenoa, Illinois by Lester and Elizabeth Wilkins on ”their little piece of heaven south of Weston.” She was a beloved sister to Lola Rutherford, Fern Donnan and Glenn Wilkins. As a child during the Great Depression, after her morning chores, Dorothy rode her pony Trixie to a one-room schoolhouse. Education helped her realize her natural gifts, a tireless energy for reading, learning, and wanting to help others.
As Dorothy grew, so did her desire to experience more of what life had to offer beyond home. During World War II, with a nationwide shortage of nurses, an opportunity arose with the Nurse Cadets of Michael Reese Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Dorothy struck out on her own. While caring for wounded soldiers at Maywood Veterans Hospital, a clearer vision came into view, a career in nursing and education. She was accepted into the nursing program at Bradley University in Peoria, IL. With a college education and real world experience, Dorothy realized one of her dreams and moved to California where she was offered a surgical nursing instructor position at the San Joaquin General Hospital in Sacramento, CA.
Dorothy met her husband, William McKenna, on a Sierra Club trip. The couple was married back in Illinois, before they set out for the east coast. Dorothy worked at Boston Mass General and William focused on his studies at Harvard Business School. Dorothy and Bill welcomed their first two children, Lucy and Karen, before relocating to the midwest. They became a Ford Motor Company family. Their three sons, George, Tim, and Andrew, were born in Michigan. Even as a mother of five, Dorothy never relented on her mission to be a “life-long learner.” Always a voracious reader, Dorothy turned to books for inspiration and to understand more deeply the causes she cared about and worked for.
Her place was far from “just in the home.” She affected change as President of the Dearborn (MI) branch of the AAUW, President of the Dearborn Community Health Council. She campaigned for decades for the congressional passage of the Equal Right Amendment. Dorothy was the founder of the first Rape Crisis Services for the Dearborn Police Department, Chairwoman of the Anti-Assault Coalition in Dearborn, Committee Chair for Focus on Women and the Alternative Action Committee. The more she learned of the injustices towards women, the more she wanted to be involved. Activism came naturally. As a devoted Feminist, Dorothy fought for gender equality for half a century and attended many rallies all over the U.S. … and the list of her contributions goes on with too many to name.
Dorothy was a prolific writer. She found it a way to express her thoughts, and keep those she loved close to her.
She kept a journal most of her life and she wrote letters,“snail mail” to all her family and friends. Playing the piano and singing was another joy of Dorothy’s. She instilled the appreciation for music in each one of her children.
Later in life, in Green Valley, AZ, Dorothy was able to rekindle her love for singing and music. She was an active part of the Borderlands Universal Unitarians congregation where she sang in the choir and one of the best participants of laughter yoga. At La Posada, she enjoyed her independence, kept a tight social schedule, and thrived in the meaningful relationships she built.
To say Dorothy will be missed does not suffice. She was unselfish to a fault with her extended family including anyone in need. Dorothy felt the pain in this world and did something about it; she recognized and embodied its beauty. She loved to sing “The Rose,” dancing to Glenn Miller, and had a special place in her heart for seahorses. The world is now a shade darker for those who knew her but so many have and will benefit from her unwavering warmth and light. Well done, Mom. You have an amazing legacy. We love you.
Her legacy lives on in Lucy McKenna-Currie children Patric and Sienna; Karen Nachtwey, husband James, daughters Gretchen Ulrich (Derek and Dashiell), and Kristin Nachtwey (Robby Polk and Iris); George McKenna,(wife Margaret and sons Max and Cameron (Sophia); Tim McKenna, companion Gayle Hanson and his daughters April Robert (Denny, Althea and Aloise) and Lauren McKenna; and Andrew McKenna, wife Patricia Discilla and his son Ryan. Fern Donnan (Dave), Dorothy’s loving sister, and all her many nieces and nephews , many of whom Aunt Dorothy was a strong presence in their Facebook posts (WWDS); and all the McKenna’s that prayed for Mom and held her close.
Dorothy’s family will be following through with their plans to celebrate her 95th birthday this month and will plan a memorial for the Spring in Illinois, Another celebration will be planned in Arizona for her Green Valley community. The following web link was made to allow everyone to contribute, memories, stories and photos: www.weremember.com