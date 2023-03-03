Dorothy Louise Ulrich passed away peacefully at age 93 on Feb. 21, 2023, in Green Valley, Arizona.
Dorothy was born in Moline, Kansas to Delbert Leo and Opal Fay Lewis and raised in Moline. She attended Wichita State University for her teaching licensure, then studied at Denver University for her BA in 1962 and her MA in 1973. For 33 years she taught mostly in Denver Public Schools. Second-grade students were her favorites.
When Dorothy was at Wichita State, she lived with a friend at a private boarding house owned by an older woman, Ida May Pyle. Ida May’s grandson, Robert Dean Ulrich, came to see his grandmother there, and fell in love with Dorothy. Robert was also a college student. On June 12, 1949 they were married in Wichita. Dorothy and Robert had two children, Kathryn Eileen (1950) and Ronald Wayne (1953). They moved to Goodland Kansas, where Dorothy taught and Robert worked at an auto and farm machinery dealership.
In 1960, when Robert accepted a job at an Oldsmobile dealership in Englewood, Colorado, the family moved to Englewood where they lived until 1983. That year, Dorothy and Robert retired to Green Valley, Arizona.
Dorothy and Robert loved to travel. Dorothy also played bridge, swam and read. They loved the mountain view from their backyard and the community spirit of their town.
Robert died in 2009. Dorothy moved from their home after his death and resided in several assisted living communities. She found a home at Arroyo Gardens in 2018. This was her favorite place because of the caring staff, good food and beautiful grounds.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kathryn Eileen. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Robert Ulrich, son Ronald Wayne, her parents Delbert Leo and Opal Fay Lewis, and sister Jean Richard.
