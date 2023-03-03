Dorothy Louise Ulrich

Dorothy Louise Ulrich passed away peacefully at age 93 on Feb. 21, 2023, in Green Valley, Arizona.

Dorothy was born in Moline, Kansas to Delbert Leo and Opal Fay Lewis and raised in Moline. She attended Wichita State University for her teaching licensure, then studied at Denver University for her BA in 1962 and her MA in 1973. For 33 years she taught mostly in Denver Public Schools. Second-grade students were her favorites.

