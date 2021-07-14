Dorothy E. Mercer, 88, of Bedford, NH, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, in Bentley Commons, Bedford, NH. She was born in Salem, MA on August 6, 1932, Dorothy was raised and educated in Salem, MA and graduated from Salem High School. Dorothy married her “Knight in Shining Armor,” Clarence Mercer in 1957, they lived in Billerica, MA for 30 years before relocating to, Green Valley, AZ where she also lived for 30 years. Dorothy had been a resident of Bedford for the past 2 years. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church in Green Valley and a Member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved line dancing, sudoku puzzles, butterflies and flower gardening.
She is survived by her son, Charlie Mercer and his wife Cindi, her daughter, Kathy Walley; three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Brian and Janelle; four great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Gwendolyn, Bryce and Brooklynn; brother-in-law, Frederick Mercer and wife Diane and two sisters-in-law, Winnie Mercer and Lynn Russell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Clarence Mercer. in 2013 and was the last of 8 brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4 to 7 pm, with a service beginning at 6:30, in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH. Covid-19 Restrictions have been relaxed, however; at the family’s request, visitors to the funeral home are still asked to observe social distancing wherever possible during services. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com