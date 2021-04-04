Dorothy Barker, 88, of Green Valley, passed away Dec. 18, 2020. She was born May 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Mich., and grew up in Watkins Lake. She married Jack Grimm (1952-1983) and they lived in Waterford, Mich. They had two children, son John and daughter Marie.
She married Earl Barker (1990-2009) and the couple moved to Prudenville, Mich., on Houghton Lake. Looking for an alternative place to winter, they came to Green Valley and loved it so much they purchased a townhouse on their first visit. Later they built a larger house in San Ignacio Vistas.
Dorothy worked as a teaching assistant in a school for severely impaired students. She helped establish a school restaurant called The Pepper Mill to train the students in serving and cooking skills. It was open to the public, and Dorothy tossed the dough herself for the restaurant’s pizza.
A lifelong sailor, she first raced small sailboats and then an O’Day 25-foot sloop.
Dorothy was active in PEO Chapter DA. She got her master’s degree in counseling at age 60 and began Grief Recovery Workshops at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley where she served as a deacon and was an active member of the Chancel Choir.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters: Barbara DeGolia (Chuck) of Jackson, Mich., and Cee Worel (Rick) of Winter Park, Fla.; son, John Grimm (June) of Michigan and Big Bend, Texas; daughter, Marie Grimm Valade (Vic) of Green Valley, AZ; stepchildren, Bill Barker (Chris) of Howell, Mich., and Kim Barker of Palatine, Ill.; and grandchildren Aaron Valade (Ay), Darcy Valade (Joe Varvel), Charles Grimm (Jen), Mike Penrod (Laura), Tony Penrod, and Jordan Barker.
An outdoor memorial service with recorded music is planned for Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at the fountain at the north entrance of Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 Camino del Sol. No flowers please. Donations in Dorothy’s honor can be made to the Grief Recovery Workshop Ministry at Valley Presbyterian Church.