Doris (Stump) Simmons Cissel passed away peacefully on our annual day of Thanksgiving at age 92. She was so loved by her family and will be dearly missed by her daughter Kate and son-in-law Ray Sayre along with her sweet husband of 12 years John (Jack) Cissel, her daughter Karen Cissel McHale (Kevin Cunningham) of Naperville, IL, and son John Cissel and daughter-in-law Nancy Cissel of Boston, MA. She also leaves behind her two precious grandsons Colton M. Sayre of Sahuarita, AZ and Travis O. Sayre of Tucson, AZ. Her additional gifts from Jack include grandchildren Bill (Claire) McHale, Kelly (Michael) Petti, Brian (Corey) McHale and great-grandson, Logan, Bethany (Kyle) Gilbertson, John (Lauren) Cissel, Abigail (Kalvin) Reynolds and Jake Cissel. She is survived as well by her sister, Anne Grimm, and special niece Sue Ann (Dave) Cullen, and nephews David Grimm, Scott Grimm, Ned Ford, Charles Ford and Don Ford. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Donald M. Simmons Jr. and son, Donald M. Simmons III.
Doris was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Carl and Leota Stump. She was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and the Sewickley Valley School of Nursing, after which at 18 years of age she was to begin to help with the war effort. After the war, she worked at Sewickley Valley Hospital where she met her future husband Don after he crashed his motorcycle. They married in 1951 and lived in Sewickley until 1975, when they moved to Arizona to run the Circle Z Ranch in Patagonia, AZ. She had many “kids” that worked for her at the ranch, but most cherished was her “other son,” George (Jennie) Lorta. She loved the ranch as her home until Don died in 1991 and then she moved to Tumacacori, Arizona to her favorite house on Santa Gertrudis Lane. Kate and Ray moved down from Tucson to help her and she helped raise grandsons Colton and Travis.
While Doris lived in Tubac, she was a weekly volunteer for the Tubac Center of the Arts for over 25 years as well as an area representative of the Tubac Citizens Council. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir there for over 25 years as well as with the Tubac Singers. Doris’s cremains will be interred in the church columbarium. A celebration of life will take place whenever we can all be together again as family and friends that loved her.
Per her request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Tubac Center of the Arts, P.O. Box 1911, Tubac, Arizona 85646 Attn: Karin Topping, or online at tubacarts.org