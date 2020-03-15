Doris J. Capitan, 97, Feb. 28, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mother of William (Nita).
Relocating from Owosso, MI., Doris and Alex enjoyed a wonderful life in Green Valley.
They made many friends, sharing the love of socializing.
A large part was their involvement with the Elks. Doris lovingly worked on their annual shows, organizing, teaching and dancing with her friends.
Doris was an Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Valley, also volunteering at their gift shop.
Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Capitan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.