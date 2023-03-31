Doris Carol Steffy

Doris Steffy was born July 20, 1924 in Victor, Iowa to S.F (Tim) and Florence Smith Steffy. Soon after, the Steffy family moved to Montezuma, Iowa where Doris attended the Montezuma schools and graduated high school in 1941. Doris attended Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa), graduating with a major in Physical Education in 1946. She worked at University of Northern Colorado for 30 years.
Doris retired from UNC in 1981 and relocated to Green Valley, Arizona in 1984. She served as Volunteer Counseling Team Leader for Carondelet/St. Mary’s Hospice of Green Valley. She also began a labor of love as she authored a memoir about her mother, Mrs.Steffy: Our Mother, the Mortician. In 2012, Doris was inducted into the Hall of Fame at University of Northern Iowa.
Doris faithfully served as both a Deacon and a Stephen Minister at Valley Presbyterian Church, where she led grief workshops and support groups.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Keith Steffy and wife Jean, Sam Steffy and wife Gelene, sister Freda and husband Jack Mulcahy, nephews Steve Steffy and Tim Mulcahy.
She is survived by her dear friend of 72 years Dr. Margaret (Betty) Everett, nephew Dan Steffy, nieces Nancy Steffy (Amy Frenz), Kari Steffy, Gerry Hinks, Cathy Mulcahy.
Memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Valley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, Doris wished for donations to be made to the Memorial Fund of Valley Presbyterian Church. The service will be live streamed and available at valleypresbyterian.net/worship.
