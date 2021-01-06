Donna Marie Mathews, 88, died Dec. 23, 2020. She was born in Avon, South Dakota, the youngest of 6 children. She loved music, playing piano and the organ, and singing in the church choir with her father. Donna also enjoyed working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She had a great sense of humor.
Donna graduated from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois. She kept in touch with her sorority sister, visiting with them often thru the years. She taught music for 11 years in New Carlisle, Indiana. She also worked for her long time friends Renee and David Millar at their turf farm. Donna and David ran an Estate Auction business where they accumulated many interesting items for their own collection.
Donna and David lived in New Carlisle until they retired to Green Valley, AZ. After several years they moved to the La Posada retirement community in Green Valley. Donna died at her residence, La Via Memory Care Suites, La Posada, Green Valley, AZ. Her ashes will be interned at Hamilton Church Cemetery near New Carlisle, IN. No service will be held at this time.
Donna is proceeded in death by her husband, David Mathews, of 66 years, her parents Henry and Rebecca Walkes, and her 5 siblings: Rueben, Donald (Helen), Roland (Verlaine), Dorothy (Bill) Stocker and Raymond and 1 nephew, Jon Walkes.
Donna is survived by her sister in law, Frances Walkes, her nieces and nephews: Dorothy's children: Gordon (Shirley) Stocker and Rebecca Stocker, Donald’s children: Deborah Walkes, Laurel (Dave) Helgerson, Roland's children: Janice (Les) Frydenlund, Raymond's children: David (Barbara) Walkes, Roger (Judy) Walkes, James (Becky) Walkes, Teresa (Bob) Batzel, Judith (Richard) Walania, LaDonna (Gary) Olson, Robert (Connie) Walkes.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.