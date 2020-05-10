Donna Mae Wahl died in her sleep surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home in Green Valley, Arizona, after her third major stroke. She was born to Otto and Paulina Walz on Jan. 10, 1936, in Ashley, North Dakota.
Donna grew up on a rural farm outside of Ashley with her mother, father, and two sisters (Vivian and Violet). There she learned the meaning of hard work and the importance of having a loving family. After graduating from high school, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Curtis, and attended Moorhead State Teachers College to become a teacher. She later
went on to achieve a Master's degree in Education from the University of Minnesota.
Donna had a love for children and taught for 30-plus years. She started teaching in a rural schoolhouse for grades K-8. Later she furthered her education while she taught in Fargo, ND, for five years. After
their move to Burnsville, MN, Donna taught primary grades at Cornelia Elementary and Concord Elementary in Edina, MN for 25-plus years. She cherished the lifetime relationships she made with her colleagues.
One of her greatest joys was teaching her grandchildren at vacation bible school near Voyager Village, WI, where she and her husband had a cabin.
Her greatest love, besides her husband, was playing golf. She enjoyed "hitting the links" as frequently as she could. After retiring, she and Curt moved to PGA West in CA where golfing is a year-round activity.
Later they moved to Green Valley, AZ, to enjoy time with family and friends.
Donna leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Curt (84), two daughters, Paula Bernard, and Penny Caulfield (John), five grown grandchildren (Jason, Kevin, Sarah, Tylor and Noel) and seven great-grandchildren.
In an effort to ensure family and friends stay safe and healthy, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley, AZ. Memorial gifts in Donna's memory can be made to the Green Valley AZ Food Bank.