Donna Mae Thoreson

Donna Mae Thoreson of Green Valley passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson. She was 83.

Donna was born in Eagle, Alaska on Jan. 10, 1939 to Pearl and Harold Oleson. From birth until she moved with her mother and younger brother Bob to Ballard, Washington, she was exposed to her father's piano playing and deep musical talent. By the time she graduated from Ballard High School in 1957, she had shown her own talent for piano, as well as an exceptional ability to play diverse music by ear. She earned a degree in music from the University of Washington, where she met Park Thoreson; they were married on June 18, 1959.

