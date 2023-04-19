Donna Mae Thoreson of Green Valley passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson. She was 83.
Donna was born in Eagle, Alaska on Jan. 10, 1939 to Pearl and Harold Oleson. From birth until she moved with her mother and younger brother Bob to Ballard, Washington, she was exposed to her father's piano playing and deep musical talent. By the time she graduated from Ballard High School in 1957, she had shown her own talent for piano, as well as an exceptional ability to play diverse music by ear. She earned a degree in music from the University of Washington, where she met Park Thoreson; they were married on June 18, 1959.
Because Park was an engineer, the couple moved regularly in the U.S. and twice to the Netherlands. However, Seattle would remain their permanent home. During those years Donna taught piano to students of all ages and performed in various concert venues. She was deeply respected and loved.
In 2000 the couple retired to Green Valley. There and in the nearby Tubac art community, Donna frequently gave small concerts to friends and neighbors. On Sunday mornings she could be found at the keyboard in their Lutheran church. Her talent extended to painting, and she exhibited in the annual Briggs Abstract competitions, as well as at the Tubac Center for the Arts (TCA). From 2013-2016 she was an elected member of the TCA Board.
She is missed by countless friends in Green Valley, Tubac, and everywhere she has been.
She is survived by her husband; son and daughter; brother; and three grandchildren.
