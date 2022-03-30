Donna M. Nelson (Kingsley) passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022, in Green Valley, AZ, with her husband, Stan, of 62 years, and daughter, Jennifer, by her side.
Donna was born to Donald and Geraldine Kingsley on August 13, 1937, in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating from Southwest High School, she followed her dream and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. It was during her training in Litchfield, MN where she met her husband, Stan, and they were united in marriage on September 12, 1959. They were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer.
Donna loved her work as a nurse and practiced for 41 years before retiring from an office practice in 2000. In 2002, she and Stan retired to Green Valley, AZ, and they became members of Dessert Hills Lutheran Church (DHLC). Donna co-chaired the first effort to establish a Health & Wellness Committee for the members of DHLC.
In addition to being a nurse, Donna was one of the early Weight Watcher Group Leaders while living in Ohio, and kept being a group leader for many years into the early 1970s. During retirement she spent a lot of time socializing at the pool and joining her “Pool Buddies” for their monthly luncheons. Over the last few years her favorite hobby was genealogy research, where she spent countless hours searching for her ancestors. Stan said it was not uncommon to hear her yell, “I found him!” when trying to establish her lineage.
Donna is survived by her husband Stan (Green Valley), daughter Jennifer (Phoenix), and nieces: Sue Jeffers, Julie (Brian) Pluemer, Karen (Michael) Blankenship, Meredith (Karen Hart) Nelson, Doriann (Ernie) Calvillo, Ingrid Garvey, Lucia (Bruce) Wheeler, Anna (Mark) Strub, Kersti (Jeremy) DeMar and nephews: John (Barb) Jeffers, Mike (Sue) Nelson, Tim (Mary) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Geraldine Kingsley, and sister Kathryn (John) Jeffers.
A memorial service will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10 AM. Donna’s interment will be at the Litchfield Cemetery in Litchfield, MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
